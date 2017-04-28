Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Yingli Green Energy Holding Co (YGE) Stock Price

News headlines about Yingli Green Energy Holding Co (NYSE:YGE) have trended somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Yingli Green Energy Holding Co earned a news impact score of 0.20 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the solar energy provider an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

Yingli Green Energy Holding Co (NYSE:YGE) opened at 2.69 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $48.89 million. Yingli Green Energy Holding Co has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94.

Yingli Green Energy Holding Co (NYSE:YGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The solar energy provider reported ($4.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $3.05. The company had revenue of $294 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.82 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yingli Green Energy Holding Co will post ($8.22) EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yingli Green Energy Holding Co from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Axiom Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Yingli Green Energy Holding Co in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/yingli-green-energy-holding-co-yge-getting-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-analysis-shows-updated.html.

About Yingli Green Energy Holding Co

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited is a solar panel manufacturer. The Company’s manufacturing covers the photovoltaic value chain from ingot casting and wafering through solar cell production and solar panel assembly. The Company’s end products include photovoltaic (PV) modules and PV systems of different sizes and power outputs.

Receive News & Ratings for Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.