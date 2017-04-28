Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd (YGE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.05 EPS

Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:YGE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The solar energy provider reported ($4.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $3.05. The company earned $294 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($7.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Yingli Green Energy Holding Co (NYSE:YGE) opened at 2.69 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $48.89 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94. Yingli Green Energy Holding Co has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $5.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yingli Green Energy Holding Co stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:YGE) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,389 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Yingli Green Energy Holding Co worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on YGE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yingli Green Energy Holding Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Axiom Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Yingli Green Energy Holding Co in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Company Profile

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited is a solar panel manufacturer. The Company’s manufacturing covers the photovoltaic value chain from ingot casting and wafering through solar cell production and solar panel assembly. The Company’s end products include photovoltaic (PV) modules and PV systems of different sizes and power outputs.

