XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens upgraded XPO Logistics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $60.00 price objective on XPO Logistics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen and Company upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.31.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) opened at 50.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.17 and a beta of 2.11. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $54.70.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. XPO Logistics had a positive return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm earned $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post $1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Vertical Research” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/xpo-logistics-inc-xpo-coverage-initiated-by-analysts-at-vertical-research-updated.html.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $58,317,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $28,273,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth $22,699,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth $20,663,000. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth $15,794,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of supply chain solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment provides freight brokerage, last mile, less-than-truckload (LTL), full truckload and global forwarding services. The Logistics segment provides a range of contract logistics services, including highly engineered and customized solutions, value-added warehousing and distribution, cold chain solutions and other inventory solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.