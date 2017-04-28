Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Xilinx in a report released on Wednesday. William Blair analyst A. Doradla now anticipates that the programmable devices maker will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. William Blair also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $609.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.25 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Instinet lowered Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Vetr lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.15 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Macquarie began coverage on Xilinx in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.02.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) traded down 2.00% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,066,169 shares. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.32 and its 200 day moving average is $56.52. Xilinx has a one year low of $42.37 and a one year high of $64.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 47.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,527 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 17,839 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 3.8% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 411,735 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $22,374,000 after buying an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at about $484,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 231,066 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $12,556,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,677 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vincent Tong sold 11,155 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $669,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,682,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Michael Patterson sold 6,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $354,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc (Xilinx) is engaged in designing and developing programmable devices and associated technologies. The Company’s programmable devices and associated technologies include integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), including programmable System on Chips (SoCs) and three-dimensional ICs (3D ICs); software design tools to program the PLDs; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards, and intellectual property (IP), which consists of Xilinx, and various third-party verification and IP cores.

