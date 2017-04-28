Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group raised their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for Xilinx in a research note issued on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the programmable devices maker will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company earned $609.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.25 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Vetr raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.15 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday. Finally, Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.02.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) traded down 2.00% during trading on Friday, reaching $63.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,066,169 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.52. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $42.37 and a 12-month high of $64.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

In other Xilinx news, Director John Michael Patterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $354,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Tong sold 11,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $669,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,682,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 5.0% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,751,545 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $692,919,000 after buying an additional 605,905 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 5.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,080,560 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $547,778,000 after buying an additional 490,249 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,301,808 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $380,440,000 after buying an additional 1,871,602 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,832,140 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $291,716,000 after buying an additional 348,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,625,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc (Xilinx) is engaged in designing and developing programmable devices and associated technologies. The Company’s programmable devices and associated technologies include integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), including programmable System on Chips (SoCs) and three-dimensional ICs (3D ICs); software design tools to program the PLDs; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards, and intellectual property (IP), which consists of Xilinx, and various third-party verification and IP cores.

