xG Technology (XGTI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about xG Technology (NASDAQ:XGTI) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. xG Technology earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered xG Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of xG Technology in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

xG Technology (NASDAQ:XGTI) opened at 1.48 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $11.26 million. xG Technology has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $34.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37.

About xG Technology

xG Technology, Inc develops a portfolio of intellectual property, which is embedded in its software algorithms that offer cognitive interference mitigation and spectrum access solutions for a range of applications using commercial off the shelf devices. The Company is a provider of wireless video solutions to broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for use in a range of environments.

