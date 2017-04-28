Xenith Bankshares (XBKS) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.56

News coverage about Xenith Bankshares (NASDAQ:XBKS) has been trending very positive on Friday, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Xenith Bankshares earned a media sentiment score of 0.56 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the bank an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xenith Bankshares in a report on Thursday. Stephens started coverage on Xenith Bankshares in a report on Friday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Xenith Bankshares (NASDAQ:XBKS) opened at 27.00 on Friday. Xenith Bankshares has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.84.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/xenith-bankshares-xbks-getting-very-favorable-media-coverage-report-shows-updated.html.

About Xenith Bankshares

Xenith Bankshares, Inc, formerly Hampton Roads Bankshares, Inc, is a bank holding company for Xenith Bank. Xenith Bank is a commercial bank specifically targeting the banking needs of middle market and small businesses, local real estate developers and investors, and retail banking clients. Xenith Bank’s regional area of operations spans from Baltimore, Maryland, to Raleigh and eastern North Carolina, complementing its presence in greater Washington, DC, greater Richmond, Virginia, and greater Hampton Roads, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Xenith Bankshares Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenith Bankshares Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.