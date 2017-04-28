Xenith Bankshares Inc (XBKS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their buy rating on shares of Xenith Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:XBKS) in a report issued on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $28.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Xenith Bankshares in a research note on Friday, April 7th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock.

Xenith Bankshares (NASDAQ:XBKS) traded up 0.07% on Thursday, reaching $27.02. 16,561 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.84. Xenith Bankshares has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $30.13.

Xenith Bankshares Company Profile

Xenith Bankshares, Inc, formerly Hampton Roads Bankshares, Inc, is a bank holding company for Xenith Bank. Xenith Bank is a commercial bank specifically targeting the banking needs of middle market and small businesses, local real estate developers and investors, and retail banking clients. Xenith Bank’s regional area of operations spans from Baltimore, Maryland, to Raleigh and eastern North Carolina, complementing its presence in greater Washington, DC, greater Richmond, Virginia, and greater Hampton Roads, Virginia.

