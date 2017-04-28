Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank AG

Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) traded down 0.18% on Friday, hitting $45.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,944,242 shares. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $45.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average of $41.69.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post $2.20 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Director James T. Prokopanko acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.45 per share, with a total value of $41,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Xcel Energy by 1,395.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 916,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,718,000 after buying an additional 854,794 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,105,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,472,000 after buying an additional 45,801 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $221,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 186.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 70.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

