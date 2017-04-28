Worthington Industries (WOR) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Worthington Industries earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 82 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alpha One’s rankings:

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) opened at 43.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average of $49.62. Worthington Industries has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $62.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The company earned $703.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.26 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Worthington Industries will post $3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Macquarie raised shares of Worthington Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Worthington Industries from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc is a metals manufacturing company, focused on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products. The Company’s segments include Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, Engineered Cabs and Other. The Steel Processing segment buys coils of steel from integrated steel mills and mini-mills, and also toll processes steel for steel mills, end users, service centers and other processors.

