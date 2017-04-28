Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect World Fuel Services Corp (INT) Stock Price

News headlines about World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. World Fuel Services Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 54 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) opened at 36.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.09. World Fuel Services Corp has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $49.38.

World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. World Fuel Services Corp had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 10.92%. World Fuel Services Corp’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Corp will post $2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. World Fuel Services Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

World Fuel Services Corp Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation is engaged in providing aviation, marine and land energy, logistics and technology solutions to customers and suppliers around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Aviation, Marine and Land. In its Aviation segment, the Company offers fuel and related products and services.

