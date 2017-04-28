Workspace Group plc’s (WKP) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 900 ($11.51) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.87) price objective on shares of Workspace Group plc in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Workspace Group plc to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 730 ($9.33) to GBX 775 ($9.91) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded shares of Workspace Group plc to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.67) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Numis Securities Ltd upped their target price on shares of Workspace Group plc from GBX 743 ($9.50) to GBX 750 ($9.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.87) target price on shares of Workspace Group plc in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 778.71 ($9.96).

Shares of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) opened at 876.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 803.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 744.72. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.43 billion. Workspace Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 569.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 878.00.

Workspace Group plc Company Profile

Workspace Group PLC is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in property investment. The Company provides commercial property to let throughout London. The Company owns and manages over 65 properties all across London and is home to approximately 4,000 new and growing companies.

