Workday Inc (WDAY) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at William Blair

Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) had its price objective raised by William Blair to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America Corp started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Workday from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Workday from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.58.

Shares of Workday (NYSE:WDAY) traded up 0.61% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.36. The company had a trading volume of 399,518 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $17.73 billion. Workday has a 12-month low of $65.79 and a 12-month high of $93.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.73.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Workday had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 428,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $35,011,836.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $1,097,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 816,519 shares of company stock valued at $67,551,281. Insiders own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Workday by 37.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 637,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,451,000 after buying an additional 172,025 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth $4,585,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Workday by 20.9% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Workday by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 192,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,662,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in Workday by 80.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 294,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,978,000 after buying an additional 131,171 shares in the last quarter.

About Workday

Workday, Inc is a provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. The Company delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for various companies, educational institutions and government agencies. As part of its applications, the Company provides embedded analytics that capture the content and context of everyday business events, facilitating informed decision-making from wherever users are working.

