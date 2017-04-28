Stephens Initiates Coverage on Woodward Inc (WWD)

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WWD. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on Woodward in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Woodward currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) opened at 67.57 on Thursday. Woodward has a 52 week low of $53.04 and a 52 week high of $72.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.56 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Woodward will post $3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 13.84%.

In related news, insider Martin Val Glass sold 26,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $1,870,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,386,905.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 45,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,506,319.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,224,815 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Woodward by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Woodward by 2.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Woodward by 2.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc is an independent designer, manufacturer and service provider of energy control and optimization solutions. The Company designs, produces and services energy control products for various applications. The Company’s segments include Aerospace and Industrial. The Company’s Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, combustion and motion control.

