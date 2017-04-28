Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) Receives News Impact Score of 0.16

News coverage about Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Wintrust Financial Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the bank an impact score of 82 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $72.00 price objective on Wintrust Financial Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial Corp in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial Corp from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.92.

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) opened at 72.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.57. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $76.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Wintrust Financial Corp had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business earned $261.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp will post $4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Wintrust Financial Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.30%.

In related news, Director Peter D. Crist sold 23,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,621,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,135,261. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Larson sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $111,190.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,216.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,718. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/wintrust-financial-corp-wtfc-getting-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-study-finds-updated.html.

About Wintrust Financial Corp

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its businesses through three segments: community banking, specialty finance and wealth management. The Company offers community banking services to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.