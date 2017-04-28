IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP) Stake Cut by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lowered its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. IPG Photonics makes up approximately 1.2% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. owned 0.06% of IPG Photonics worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IPGP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 45.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.8% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 90,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 20,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) opened at 127.04 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $76.22 and a 52 week high of $127.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.08 and its 200 day moving average is $106.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.67.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post $5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IPGP shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark Co. upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Summit Redstone reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Dougherty & Co raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.86.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of a line of fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, diode lasers, laser systems and optical accessories that are used for various applications. The Company offers a line of lasers and amplifiers, which are used in materials processing, communications and medical applications.

