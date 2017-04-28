Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Shares Sold by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) opened at 82.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.25 and its 200 day moving average is $85.07. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $96.92. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.18. Capital One Financial Corp. had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm earned $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post $7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial Corp. from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Rafferty Capital Markets lowered shares of Capital One Financial Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial Corp. in a report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial Corp. from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial Corp. in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.41.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 145,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $12,876,366.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,738,995 shares in the company, valued at $241,606,748.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher T. Newkirk sold 5,238 shares of Capital One Financial Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $473,829.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,887.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,935 shares of company stock valued at $20,940,906. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial Corp.

Capital One Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through branches, the Internet and other distribution channels. The Company’s segments include Credit Card, Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking and Other.

