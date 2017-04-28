Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Reduces Stake in State Street Corp (STT)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. reduced its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in State Street Corp were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STT. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in State Street Corp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in State Street Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in State Street Corp by 911.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 45,814 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new position in State Street Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,878,000. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. acquired a new position in State Street Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) opened at 84.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.40. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $84.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.96 and its 200-day moving average is $77.72.

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business earned $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. State Street Corp had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that State Street Corp will post $5.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. State Street Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $88.00 price objective on shares of State Street Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Street Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of State Street Corp in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of State Street Corp from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price target on shares of State Street Corp from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

In other State Street Corp news, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 1,000 shares of State Street Corp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $78,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,975.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 4,675 shares of State Street Corp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $376,758.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,851 shares of company stock valued at $2,050,302 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp Company Profile

State Street Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through two lines of business: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Company, through its subsidiary, State Street Bank and Trust Company (State Street Bank), provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors across the world.

