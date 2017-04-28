Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) VP Brian Daniel Hazelton Buys 2,278 Shares

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) VP Brian Daniel Hazelton bought 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.27 per share, for a total transaction of $59,843.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) opened at 29.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $920.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.00. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $39.30.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post $2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 22.35%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WGO. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. CL King began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 7.9% in the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 313,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after buying an additional 22,949 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at about $3,428,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth $1,712,000. Finally, Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of recreation vehicles (RVs) used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets motorized and towable recreation products along with supporting products and services. Its other products manufactured by the Company consist of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, including extruded aluminum and other component products for other manufacturers and commercial vehicles.

