Williams Capital Weighs in on Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (CRZO)

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) – Analysts at Williams Capital dropped their FY2018 EPS estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Monday. Williams Capital analyst G. Sorbara now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.50. Williams Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Williams Capital also issued estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas’ FY2019 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $152.69 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 85.42% and a negative net margin of 264.25%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $44.00 price target on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank set a $48.00 price target on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Carrizo Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) traded down 2.33% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,492 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average is $34.44. The firm’s market cap is $1.64 billion. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $43.96.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $206,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Gerald A. Morton sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $43,933.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 88,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 90,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,736,072 and sold 161,878 shares valued at $4,610,778. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 33.7% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 29.0% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Croft Leominster Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas from resource plays located in the United States. Its operations are focused in proven, producing oil and gas plays in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, the Delaware Basin in West Texas, the Utica Shale in Ohio, the Niobrara Formation in Colorado, and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania.

