William Blair Weighs in on T-Mobile US Inc’s Q4 2017 Earnings (TMUS)

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q4 2017 EPS estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. William Blair analyst J. Breen now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.
T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.46. The business earned $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.
TMUS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Sunday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Barclays PLC upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.03.
Shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) traded down 0.69% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,783,703 shares. The firm has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 0.71. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $68.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.29.
In other news, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $6,417,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,718 shares in the company, valued at $23,917,314.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 13.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 6,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $1,715,000. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 10.0% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,735,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $267,957,000 after buying an additional 520,298 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 15.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 924,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,209,000 after buying an additional 125,122 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.17% of the company’s stock.
