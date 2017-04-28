William Blair Weighs in on T-Mobile US Inc’s Q4 2017 Earnings (TMUS)

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q4 2017 EPS estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. William Blair analyst J. Breen now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.46. The business earned $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/william-blair-weighs-in-on-t-mobile-us-incs-q4-2017-earnings-tmus.html.

TMUS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Sunday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Barclays PLC upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

Shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) traded down 0.69% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,783,703 shares. The firm has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 0.71. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $68.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.29.

In other news, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $6,417,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,718 shares in the company, valued at $23,917,314.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 13.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 6,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $1,715,000. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 10.0% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,735,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $267,957,000 after buying an additional 520,298 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 15.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 924,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,209,000 after buying an additional 125,122 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.