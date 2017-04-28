LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for LPL Financial Holdings in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LPLA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $44.00 target price on LPL Financial Holdings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LPL Financial Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Instinet upgraded LPL Financial Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded LPL Financial Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. upped their price objective on LPL Financial Holdings from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.65.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “LPL Financial Holdings Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (LPLA)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/william-blair-weighs-in-on-lpl-financial-holdings-incs-q1-2017-earnings-lpla-updated.html.

LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA) traded up 9.14% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.04. 2,829,678 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.68. LPL Financial Holdings has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $43.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.85.

LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. LPL Financial Holdings had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. LPL Financial Holdings’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $603,851.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,006,583.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tracy Calder sold 10,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $419,670.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,456.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,615,952 shares of company stock valued at $65,039,461. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. BOKF NA increased its position in LPL Financial Holdings by 4.3% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in LPL Financial Holdings by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in LPL Financial Holdings by 6.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in LPL Financial Holdings by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in LPL Financial Holdings by 20.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter.

LPL Financial Holdings Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc is a broker-dealer, a custodian for registered investment advisors and an independent consultant to retirement plans. The Company provides a platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors, including financial advisors at financial institutions across the country.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LPL Financial Holdings (LPLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.