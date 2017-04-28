Callidus Software Inc. (CALD) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Callidus Software Inc. (NASDAQ:CALD) in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CALD. Craig Hallum set a $28.00 price target on Callidus Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $24.50 price target on shares of Callidus Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Callidus Software from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Callidus Software in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Callidus Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Shares of Callidus Software (NASDAQ:CALD) traded up 1.20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.15. 220,514 shares of the stock traded hands. Callidus Software has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $21.55. The company’s market capitalization is $1.35 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.39.

Callidus Software (NASDAQ:CALD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Callidus Software had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Callidus Software will post $0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callidus Software news, insider Leslie Stretch sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $1,165,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,705.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 7,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $141,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Callidus Software during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callidus Software during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callidus Software during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callidus Software during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Callidus Software during the third quarter valued at $294,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callidus Software Company Profile

Callidus Software Inc (Callidus) is a provider of cloud-based sales, marketing, learning and customer experience solutions. The Company’s CallidusCloud enables its customers to manage their Lead to Money process with a suite of solutions that identify leads, implement territory and quota plans, enable sales forces, automate bid configuration pricing and quoting, manage contracts, streamline sales compensation and capture customer feedback, among others.

