Willdan Group (WLDN) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) has trended positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Willdan Group earned a news impact score of 0.37 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the construction company an impact score of 37 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) opened at 29.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48. Willdan Group has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $36.39. The company has a market capitalization of $244.68 million, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.73.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.98 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Willdan Group will post $1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WLDN. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Willdan Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, January 20th.

In other news, insider Marc Tipermas sold 8,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $280,481.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,622.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $969,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry and public agencies at all levels of government, primarily in California and New York. It operates through four segments: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services and Homeland Security Services.

