Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Whole Foods Market, Inc. (WFM)

Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whole Foods Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Whole Foods Market in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $28.00 target price on shares of Whole Foods Market and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $27.00 target price on shares of Whole Foods Market and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whole Foods Market in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) opened at 36.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.75. Whole Foods Market has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $37.33.

Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Whole Foods Market had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business earned $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Whole Foods Market’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whole Foods Market will post $1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Whole Foods Market’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

In other news, insider Michael Bashaw sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $77,269.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider A C. Gallo sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $182,105.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,438.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,006 shares of company stock worth $796,182 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Whole Foods Market by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 8,595,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,694,000 after buying an additional 137,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Whole Foods Market by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,600,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,783,000 after buying an additional 255,462 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Whole Foods Market by 18.9% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,462,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,854,000 after buying an additional 866,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Whole Foods Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,510,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Whole Foods Market by 85.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,662,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,192,000 after buying an additional 2,152,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

About Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market, Inc is engaged in the business of natural and organic foods supermarket. The Company operates approximately 456 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Its stores have an average size of approximately 39,000 square feet, and are supported by its distribution centers, bake house facilities, commissary kitchens, seafood-processing facilities, a produce procurement center, and a specialty coffee and tea procurement and roasting operation, among others.

