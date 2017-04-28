Whole Foods Market, Inc. (WFM) Now Covered by Analysts at Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Whole Foods Market in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Vetr cut shares of Whole Foods Market from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $38.12 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Whole Foods Market in a report on Monday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a buy rating on shares of Whole Foods Market in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Whole Foods Market in a report on Monday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) opened at 36.90 on Tuesday. Whole Foods Market has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average of $30.64.

Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Whole Foods Market had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Whole Foods Market will post $1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Whole Foods Market’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

In other news, CFO Glenda J. Flanagan sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $132,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,956.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Minardi sold 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $60,387.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,807.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,006 shares of company stock valued at $796,182 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Whole Foods Market by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 26,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in Whole Foods Market by 93.2% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 64,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 31,235 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Whole Foods Market by 17.8% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Whole Foods Market by 1.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in Whole Foods Market by 8.9% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Whole Foods Market, Inc is engaged in the business of natural and organic foods supermarket. The Company operates approximately 456 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Its stores have an average size of approximately 39,000 square feet, and are supported by its distribution centers, bake house facilities, commissary kitchens, seafood-processing facilities, a produce procurement center, and a specialty coffee and tea procurement and roasting operation, among others.

