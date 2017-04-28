Short Interest in WhiteHorse Finance Inc (WHF) Rises By 90.1%

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,701 shares, a growth of 90.1% from the February 28th total of 15,621 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,022 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.38.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) traded up 0.07% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,290 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $257.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.78. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.46.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 14.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post $1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 617.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 140.8% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 368,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 215,658 shares in the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company is a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, small-cap companies located in the United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing small-cap companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) and have a term of 3 to 6 years.

