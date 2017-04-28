WH Smith Plc (SMWH) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,950 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank AG

WH Smith Plc (LON:SMWH) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,750 ($22.37) to GBX 1,950 ($24.93) in a report issued on Thursday. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on WH Smith Plc from GBX 1,850 ($23.65) to GBX 1,950 ($24.93) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,661 ($21.23) price objective on shares of WH Smith Plc in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.73) target price on shares of WH Smith Plc in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays PLC raised shares of WH Smith Plc to an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,990 ($25.44) target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Investec raised shares of WH Smith Plc to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,550 ($19.82) to GBX 1,900 ($24.29) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,813.73 ($23.19).

Shares of WH Smith Plc (LON:SMWH) opened at 1784.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,775.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,610.66. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.98 billion. WH Smith Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,174.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,963.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a GBX 14.60 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

About WH Smith Plc

WH Smith PLC is a United Kingdom-based retailer in convenience, books and news for travelling customers. The Company is a high street stationer, bookseller and newsagent. The Company operates through two segments: High Street and Travel. The Company’s Travel business sells its products to cater for people on the move or in need of a convenience offer.

