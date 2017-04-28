Westlake Chemical Co. (WLK) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup Inc from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup Inc’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

Shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) traded down 1.73% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.32. 644,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $68.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.69.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.34. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post $4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $771,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,189.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 7.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 58,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the third quarter worth $108,193,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $2,956,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $35,887,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. The Company’s products include a range of chemicals, which are fundamental to various consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, water treatment, refrigerants, residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods.

