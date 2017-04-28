Western Gas Equity Partners LP (WGP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Western Gas Equity Partners LP (NYSE:WGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4913 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Western Gas Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Western Gas Equity Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 39.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Western Gas Equity Partners has a payout ratio of 119.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Western Gas Equity Partners to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.6%.

Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) traded up 0.79% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.73. 3,943 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.35. Western Gas Equity Partners has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $47.82.

Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Western Gas Equity Partners had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company earned $510.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Western Gas Equity Partners will post $1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Gas Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners in a report on Friday, April 7th. Macquarie started coverage on Western Gas Equity Partners in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Bank of America Corp raised Western Gas Equity Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Western Gas Equity Partners in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Western Gas Equity Partners stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Western Gas Equity Partners LP (NYSE:WGP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

Western Gas Equity Partners Company Profile

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is formed to own approximately three types of partnership interests in Western Gas Partners, LP (WES). WES is an master limited partnership (MLP) engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and transporting natural gas, and gathering, stabilizing and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil.

