Western Digital Corp (WDC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) in a research report released on Wednesday. Mizuho currently has a $92.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Vetr raised Western Digital Corp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.34 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Brean Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Western Digital Corp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital Corp in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc set a $85.00 target price on Western Digital Corp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays PLC reduced their price objective on Western Digital Corp from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.96.

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) opened at 85.71 on Wednesday. Western Digital Corp has a 52-week low of $34.99 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.95 and a 200-day moving average of $70.85. The stock’s market capitalization is $24.69 billion. Western Digital Corp also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,461 call options on the company. This is an increase of 108% compared to the average daily volume of 704 call options.

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.25. Western Digital Corp had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm earned $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post $8.13 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Western Digital Corp (WDC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/western-digital-corp-wdc-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-mizuho-updated.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Western Digital Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

In other Western Digital Corp news, insider Michael D. Cordano sold 5,896 shares of Western Digital Corp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $465,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,593. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 34,734 shares of Western Digital Corp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $2,611,302.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,850.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,767 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,631. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Digital Corp by 49.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital Corp during the first quarter worth about $124,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Western Digital Corp by 1,465.2% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in Western Digital Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Western Digital Corp during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital Corp

Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) is a developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions that address the needs of the information technology (IT) industry and the infrastructure that enables the proliferation of data in virtually every industry. The Company’s portfolio of offerings addresses three categories: Datacenter Devices and Solutions (capacity and performance enterprise hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), datacenter software and system solutions); Client Devices (mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, client SSDs, embedded products and wafers), and Client Solutions (removable products, hard drive content solutions and flash content solutions).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.