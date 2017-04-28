Western Copper and Gold (WRN) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.31

Media headlines about Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) (TSE:WRN) have been trending positive on Friday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Western Copper and Gold earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research note on Friday, April 7th.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) opened at 1.10 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $104.60 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. Western Copper and Gold has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.80.

