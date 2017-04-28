Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (HIO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th.
Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.
Shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd (NYSE:HIO) opened at 5.20 on Friday. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03.
About Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks high current income. Capital appreciation is a secondary objective. It invests, under normal market conditions, approximately 80% of its net assets in high-yield securities and over 20% in common stock equivalents, including options, warrants and rights.
