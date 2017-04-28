Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th.

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd (NYSE:HIO) opened at 5.20 on Friday. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/western-asst-high-incm-opprtnty-fnd-inc-hio-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-03-updated.html.

About Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks high current income. Capital appreciation is a secondary objective. It invests, under normal market conditions, approximately 80% of its net assets in high-yield securities and over 20% in common stock equivalents, including options, warrants and rights.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.