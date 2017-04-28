Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. (GFY) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. (NYSE:GFY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th.

Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd (NYSE:GFY) opened at 16.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19. Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

About Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd

Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to maintain a high level of current income. The Fund invests primarily in variable rate instruments of the United States and non-United States issuers, including the United States and non-United States investment grade and high-yield debt, senior loans, emerging market debt and derivatives related to these securities.

