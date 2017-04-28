Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (MNP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (NYSE:MNP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd (NYSE:MNP) opened at 15.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $19.25.
About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, which is exempt from regular federal income taxes, consistent with the preservation of capital. As a secondary investment objective, the Fund intends to enhance portfolio value by purchasing tax-exempt securities that, in the opinion of the investment manager, may appreciate in value relative to other similar obligations in the marketplace.
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.