Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (MNP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (NYSE:MNP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd (NYSE:MNP) opened at 15.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, which is exempt from regular federal income taxes, consistent with the preservation of capital. As a secondary investment objective, the Fund intends to enhance portfolio value by purchasing tax-exempt securities that, in the opinion of the investment manager, may appreciate in value relative to other similar obligations in the marketplace.

