Western Asset Income Fund (NYSE:PAI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th.

Western Asset Income Fund (NYSE:PAI) opened at 14.686 on Friday. Western Asset Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.39.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Western Asset Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (PAI)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/western-asset-income-fund-pai-to-go-ex-dividend-on-april-19th-updated.html.

About Western Asset Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end diversified investment company. The Fund seeks a high level of current income, consistent with prudent investment risk, through investment in a diversified portfolio of debt securities. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is capital appreciation.

