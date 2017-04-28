Western Asset Income Fund (PAI) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Income Fund (NYSE:PAI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of Western Asset Income Fund (NYSE:PAI) opened at 14.686 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39. Western Asset Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $15.98.

Western Asset Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Income Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end diversified investment company. The Fund seeks a high level of current income, consistent with prudent investment risk, through investment in a diversified portfolio of debt securities. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is capital appreciation.

