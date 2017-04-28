Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (EHI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.
Western Asset Global Highome Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Global Highome Fnd (NYSE:EHI) opened at 10.23 on Friday. Western Asset Global Highome Fnd has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $10.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91.
About Western Asset Global Highome Fnd
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is high current income and its secondary investment objective is total return. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in a global portfolio of securities consisting of below investment grade fixed-income securities, emerging market fixed-income securities and investment grade fixed-income securities.
