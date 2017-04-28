Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.

Western Asset Global Highome Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Global Highome Fnd (NYSE:EHI) opened at 10.23 on Friday. Western Asset Global Highome Fnd has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $10.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (EHI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/western-asset-global-high-income-fnd-inc-ehi-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-08-updated.html.

About Western Asset Global Highome Fnd

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is high current income and its secondary investment objective is total return. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in a global portfolio of securities consisting of below investment grade fixed-income securities, emerging market fixed-income securities and investment grade fixed-income securities.

