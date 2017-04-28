Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (GDO)

Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (NYSE:GDO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1135 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th.

Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (NYSE:GDO) opened at 17.70 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24.

About Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and then to liquidate and distribute substantially all of the Fund’s net assets to stockholders. As a secondary investment objective, the Fund will seek capital appreciation.

