Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc (TLI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc (NYSE:TLI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0725 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th.
Shares of Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund (NYSE:TLI) opened at 11.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28. Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $12.10.
Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc, formerly LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc, is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to maximize current income consistent with prudent efforts to preserve capital. The Fund invests primarily in floating or variable-rate collateralized senior loans to corporations, partnerships or other business entities operating in various industries and geographic regions.
