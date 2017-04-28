Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc (NYSE:TLI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0725 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund (NYSE:TLI) opened at 11.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28. Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc (TLI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/western-asset-corporate-loan-fund-inc-tli-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-07-on-may-1st-updated.html.

Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc, formerly LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc, is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to maximize current income consistent with prudent efforts to preserve capital. The Fund invests primarily in floating or variable-rate collateralized senior loans to corporations, partnerships or other business entities operating in various industries and geographic regions.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.