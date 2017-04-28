Westar Energy Inc (WR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Westar Energy Inc (NYSE:WR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th.

Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) opened at 51.805 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.319 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.34. Westar Energy has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $57.50.

Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Westar Energy had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm earned $606.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Westar Energy will post $2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Westar Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Westar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

In other news, SVP Jerl L. Banning sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $101,028.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Westar Energy by 792.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Westar Energy by 53.3% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Westar Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Westar Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 3,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Westar Energy by 911.6% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westar Energy

Westar Energy, Inc is an electric utility. The Company provides electric generation, transmission and distribution services. The Company provides these services in central and northeastern Kansas, including the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina and Hutchinson. Its subsidiary, Kansas Gas and Electric Company (KGE), provides these services in south-central and southeastern Kansas, including the city of Wichita.

