WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) Receives $68.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays PLC set a $65.00 price target on WESCO International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded WESCO International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 price target on WESCO International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

In other news, Chairman John Engel sold 75,171 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $5,284,521.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 138,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,720,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Beach Lin sold 1,731 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $122,018.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,130.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 379,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,287,000 after buying an additional 72,051 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth $34,814,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth $29,213,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WESCO International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,230,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the third quarter worth $1,697,000.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) traded down 2.64% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,400,386 shares. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $76.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.68 and its 200 day moving average is $66.99.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business earned $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post $3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a distributor of products and provider of supply chain management and logistics services used in industrial, construction, utility and commercial, institutional and government (CIG) markets. The Company is a provider of electrical, industrial and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers (OEM) products, construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services.

