Short Interest in Wendys Co (WEN) Drops By 12.5%

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,847,154 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the March 15th total of 14,684,154 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,147,122 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) opened at 14.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06. Wendys has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $14.93.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.83 million. Wendys had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wendys will post $0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Cantab Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 0.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

WEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wendys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a report on Saturday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Wendys in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wendys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.15.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy’s Company is the parent company of subsidiary holding company Wendy’s Restaurants, LLC (Wendy’s Restaurants). Wendy’s Restaurants is the parent company of Wendy’s International, LLC (Wendy’s), which is the owner and franchisor of the Wendy’s restaurant system in the United States. Wendy’s is a restaurant company specializing in the hamburger sandwich segment.

