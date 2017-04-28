Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Insider Avid Modjtabai Sells 100,000 Shares

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) insider Avid Modjtabai sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $5,421,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) traded down 1.10% on Friday, hitting $53.84. 16,501,619 shares of the stock traded hands. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.55 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The firm has a market cap of $269.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day moving average is $53.86. Wells Fargo & Co also was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 28,576 put options on the company. This is an increase of 108% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,771 put options.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post $4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 31st. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America Corp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 11,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

