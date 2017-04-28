Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Very Likely to Impact Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Share Price

Media headlines about Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Wells Fargo & Co earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 81 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Alpha One’s analysis:

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) opened at 54.44 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.55 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business earned $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post $4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.93.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Sanger acquired 58,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $3,013,364.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Sloan purchased 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $2,014,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,974,108.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

