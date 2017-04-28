Wedbush Weighs in on Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2018 Earnings (PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Wedbush analyst P. Winter anticipates that the bank will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q2 2018 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. FBR & Co lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) traded down 2.45% on Friday, hitting $67.20. 548,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.01. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $44.87 and a 12-month high of $77.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business earned $183.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.03 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $207,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 14.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $293,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its bank subsidiary, Prosperity Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers. The Company, through the Bank, offers a range of loan and deposit products to its customers.

