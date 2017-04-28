PTC Inc (PTC) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $59.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on shares of PTC and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PTC from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Brean Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.31.

Shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) opened at 54.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is $6.26 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average of $50.30. PTC has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $56.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. PTC had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 7.04%. The business earned $280 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PTC will post $1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Schechter sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $75,061.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,328.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $1,305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,907,568.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,548 in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in PTC by 6.9% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 449,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after buying an additional 29,037 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,991,000. Westport Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in PTC by 7.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 899,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,853,000 after buying an additional 64,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P increased its position in PTC by 14.9% in the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,235,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,750,000 after buying an additional 159,955 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC Inc is a global computer software and services company. The Company offers a portfolio of computer-aided design (CAD) modeling, product lifecycle management (PLM) and service lifecycle management (SLM) solutions for manufacturers to create, operate, and service products. It offers a suite of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that enables its customers to connect, manage and analyze data, and create applications.

