Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Under Armour Inc’s FY2017 Earnings (UAA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia forecasts that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Forward View cut shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “negative” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) opened at 21.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62. Under Armour has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $44.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

