Wedbush Comments on O'Reilly Automotive Inc’s Q1 2018 Earnings (ORLY)

O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $2.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.30. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O'Reilly Automotive’s Q2 2018 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $13.87 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $15.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ORLY. Zacks Investment Research cut O'Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. O'Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.34.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) traded down 3.51% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,198,743 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.69. O'Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $245.01 and a 12-month high of $292.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.70 and its 200 day moving average is $270.47.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.28. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business earned $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, SVP Brad W. Beckham sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.11, for a total value of $2,160,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,244.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.03, for a total value of $1,350,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,223,381.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,188 shares of company stock worth $16,555,664. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 318.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States. The Company sells its products to both do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional service provider customers. The Company’s product line includes new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature control, chassis parts, driveline parts and engine parts; maintenance items, such as oil, antifreeze, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting, engine additives and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers and truck accessories.

